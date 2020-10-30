Boston sets new October snowfall record as Halloween Eve storm sweeps across state

BOSTON (WHDH) - The snow in Boston on Friday pushed the October monthly snowfall total into uncharted territory as the snowiest October on record, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 2 p.m., 3.5 inches of snow had fallen in the city, easily surpassing the previous October record of 1.1 inches in 2005.

The previous daily snowfall record in Boston in October was 0.6 inches.

Wet snow began falling in Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire during the early morning hours before making its way to the Boston area.

A winter weather advisory was issued in some areas but it has since expired.

Some communities across Massachusetts were blanketed with more that 6 inches of snow, including Grafton, Sterling, and Natick. Braintree and Framingham, among other places, saw more than 5 inches.

Many other areas got between 1 to 4 inches of fresh powder.

Cape Cod and the Islands didn’t see any snow but was instead soaked with rain.

Motorists were urged to use caution and plan on slippery road conditions throughout the morning and afternoon.

The season’s first snowfall led to many crashes and spinouts in communities including Worcester and Leominster.

In Canton, a flatbed truck veered off the highway and crashed into the woods.

The snow started to taper off by late afternoon.

Halloween on Saturday is looking to be chilly with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

