Boston sets new October snowfall record

BOSTON (WHDH) - The snow in Boston on Friday pushed the October monthly snowfall total into uncharted territory as the snowiest October on record, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 2 p.m., 3.5 inches of snow had fallen in the city, easily surpassing the previous October record of 1.1 inches in 2005.

The previous daily snowfall record in Boston in October was 0.6 inches.

Many areas across Massachusetts were expected to see up to 4 inches of snow before the storm moved out.

