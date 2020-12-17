Boston sets new snowfall record for the date as winter storm buries Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston on Thursday shattered its previous snowfall record for the date after a powerful winter storm blanketed much of the Bay State with more than a foot of snow.

A total of 12.5 inches of snow fell in Boston, smashing the previous Dec. 17 record of 6.4 inches in 2013, according to the National Weather Service.

Official snow total records in Boston date back to 1891.

[Snowfall Records] Boston, Providence, and Hartford have broken their records for Dec 17th snowfall! This doesn't include what fell late yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IW6icIIf2r — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 17, 2020

Mayor Martin J. Walsh was among the thousands of Boston residents who broke out their shovels to dig out from the season’s first major snowfall.

Walsh shared a photo on Twitter that showed him hard at work clearing snow off his steps.

“Remember to shovel your sidewalks, curb ramps, and fire hydrants, take breaks if you need them, and lend your neighbors a helping hand,” Walsh wrote in the post.

Dozens of other communities across the state saw at least 12 inches of snow, including Worcester, Lynn, Saugus, Natick, Wakefield, Waltham, and Salem.

Providence, Rhode Island, also set a new record with 5.8 inches of snow.

Hartford, Connecticut, set a record as well with 7.8 inches of snow.

