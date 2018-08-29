Boston sets temperature record as schools across Bay State adjust to brutal heat

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The dangerous heat is once again affecting schools throughout the state as the heat index remains over 100 degrees for many areas.
Public schools in Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Westford, Wilmington, Saugus, Medford, Framingham, Walpole, Taunton and Wareham issued early dismissals Wednesday, while classes in Bourne and Barnstable were canceled.
In Boston, temperatures reached 98 degrees, breaking the Aug. 29 record of 96 set in 1953.
Several outdoor sports practices were canceled at high schools across the state, while some, like the Everett High School football team, moved practiced indoors where they have air conditioning.
“It’s too hot outside. The last thing you want is somebody collapsing because of heat exhaustion,” Everett head coach Theluxon Pierce said.
Schools in many communities, including Saugus, are not equipped with air conditioners. High school freshman Kevin Vetrano says it felt like he was “stuck in a hot box.”
“Oh my god. Very hot. I could not breathe,” he said.
Saugus Superintendent David DeRuosi also canceled all afterschool activities, saying student safety is paramount.
Much of the Bay State will see temperatures in the mid-90s, accompanied with high humidity.
An excessive heat warning has been issued until 9 p.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.
A heat advisory is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
Click here for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)