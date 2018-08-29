Boston sets temperature record as schools across Bay State adjust to brutal heat

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The dangerous heat is once again affecting schools throughout the state as the heat index remains over 100 degrees for many areas.

Public schools in Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Westford, Wilmington, Saugus, Medford, Framingham, Walpole, Taunton and Wareham issued early dismissals Wednesday, while classes in Bourne and Barnstable were canceled.

In Boston, temperatures reached 98 degrees, breaking the Aug. 29 record of 96 set in 1953.

Several outdoor sports practices were canceled at high schools across the state, while some, like the Everett High School football team, moved practiced indoors where they have air conditioning.

“It’s too hot outside. The last thing you want is somebody collapsing because of heat exhaustion,” Everett head coach Theluxon Pierce said.

Schools in many communities, including Saugus, are not equipped with air conditioners. High school freshman Kevin Vetrano says it felt like he was “stuck in a hot box.”

“Oh my god. Very hot. I could not breathe,” he said.

Saugus Superintendent David DeRuosi also canceled all afterschool activities, saying student safety is paramount.

Much of the Bay State will see temperatures in the mid-90s, accompanied with high humidity.

2PM: We officially broke the old record high of 96° (1953) in Boston at 1:12PM, but that doesn't mean the temperature just stops going up…looks like the high observed in Boston now is 98°. Currently at 97°…. https://t.co/CsrJFLodHA — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 29, 2018

Humidity lowers quite a bit by Friday and Saturday. With highs back into the 70s, it'll be a big change for sure. pic.twitter.com/lKgtwgzjvz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 29, 2018

Heat index pushing past 105 in many towns/cities around early to mid afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kNeWz1Z84F — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 29, 2018

An excessive heat warning has been issued until 9 p.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.

A heat advisory is also in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire.

Heat advisory and excessive heat warning in place again today. pic.twitter.com/jjpASMoExQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 29, 2018

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

