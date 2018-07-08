Boston shooting leaves bullet holes in window of BPD headquarters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that spilled into BPD headquarters and left bullet holes in the window of the building.

According to police, a person was running toward the police department, trying to get away from the shooter.

Shots were fired, leaving bullet holes in the window of the BPD headquarters.

The victim is expected to be OK. No arrests have been made at this point.

