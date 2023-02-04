BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

