BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
