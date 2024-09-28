BOSTON (WHDH) - While Hurricane Helene churned through the Southeast, Boston officials gathered on Friday with an eye toward future storms impacting New England.

Dubbed “Deployables Day,” a series of events and showcases around Boston showed off new technology aimed at helping protect neighborhoods, infrastructure, and businesses from rising sea levels.

“Whether it is a hurricane, a nor’easter, or a strong storm surge, climate change and more extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and more dangerous in Boston and throughout the country,” said Boston Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett.

A problem in many communities, Swett said threats from the sea are particularly pronounced in Boston.

“We are a city that 1/6th of our landmass is built on filled tidelands,” Swett said.

Speaking at City Hall Plaza, Swett highlighted how Boston’s shore line once sat just steps away at Faneuil Hall.

Boston has experienced several severe floods over the years, including a major snow and ice storm in January 2028 where people had to be rescued by rafts.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday stressed the importance of preparedness and communication when it comes to severe weather.

“We want to make sure that we are prepared,” Wu said. “That means having the protections for the physical spaces that are critical infrastructure for our residents, as well as having the means of communication, outreach, and knowledge that is already embedded in our communities to be able to take action collectively when the need arises.”

Some of the methods showcased in Boston this week were actively being used to limit the risk of flooding in Florida due to Helene.

In one example, crews assembled a deployable fence to hold back water outside Tampa General Hospital.

While considering deployable options, Wu said the city is also working on long-term plans to protect neighborhoods with an increased flood risk.

Officials urge members of the public to always have a plan for when dangerous weather strikes.

People can learn more about deployable technology and deployables day through the city of Boston’s website.

