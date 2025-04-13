BOSTON (WHDH) - Little hands hard at work at the Boston Society for Architecture, where Robby and his sister, Natalie, are building a hotel.

They are just some of the hundreds of children taking part in ‘Kids Build’ – a free event for where kids build their own Boston.

Taylor Johnson, a Senior Program Manager for K-12 Design Education & Public Engagement at the Boston Society for Architecture told 7NEWS, “We have a mock city, an imaginary city of our local neighborhood complete with a harbor walk and the Boston Harbor.”

The imaginary city is complete with a hotel, hospital and waterfront condos.

“Step one: they meet to select their building and select their site,” Johnson said. “They have to think a little bit about zoning and height restrictions.”

The aspiring architects then sketch their designs, pick materials and begin construction.

Kids Build co-chair Libby Brown said, “My favorite thing are the answers the kids give you at building inspection.”

“If you ask them questions about why they chose their building type or why they built and airport on top of a pet store I can’t even come up with answers that are as clever as the ones they give.”

Organizers hope the event will equip young people with the building blocks for a success.

“Working with local families, working with the public school district allows more opportunities from students as young as Kindergarten all the way through high school and beyond to imagine themselves in this profession,” Johnson said.

The event also kicks off Architecture Week here in Boston, with a goal of raising awareness about the career field and educating young people on the importance of architecture and design.

