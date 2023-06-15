Tributes poured in for Sports Director Joe Amorosino on Thursday as the final buzzer sounded on his 25 years spent covering sports at 7NEWS.

There have been many amazing sports moments in Boston over the last 25 years.

From the Red Sox’s breaking their 86-year championship curse in 2004, to the end of decades-long title droughts for the Celtics and Bruins and all six Patriots Super Bowl titles, Joe was there covering them all.

After more than two decades, Joe signed off the air one last time Thursday as he steps away from broadcasting to focus on his family business.

Joe’s mother, father and children were among those sharing their well wishes during his final broadcast at 7NEWS. Others including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, former Red Sox manager Terry Francona, and hall of famer and former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz also shared their own messages.

Joe will be missed on the sidelines and in the 7newsroom.

