Boston sports legend Carl Yastrzemski’s grandson makes major league debut in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WHDH)– Like grandfather, like grandson. A major league baseball player hit the diamond in San Francisco Sunday following in the footsteps of a Red Sox legend.

With an unmistakable last name and the blood of a Boston sports icon, Michael Yastrzemski, grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, made his major league debut with the Giants Saturday.

Just like the legendary “Yaz,” the Andover native mans the left field.

His mom Anne-Marie and wife Paige were there to see his debut in person, making the most of this once in a lifetime experience.

“To see your best friend and love of your life’s dream come true, I just started bawling and continued to cry all the way through yesterday’s games,” Paige said.

“I don’t think I have stopped saying ‘Oh my god,” Anne-Marie said. “This kid from the moment he could speak words said he wanted to be a baseball player.”

Back home, “Papa Yaz,” who is now 79-years-old, was watching.

“I think he just has so much respect obviously for what his grandfather has done,” Paige said of Mike.

As Bay Area fans struggle to get their mouths around that 11 letter name, Boston fans know it is only a matter of time before they fall in love with that legendary surname.

Giants fans are already finding a reason to learn how to pronounce it. Mike scored his first three major league hits on Sunday in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We’re just so proud of him. Of who he is on and off the field,” Paige said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)