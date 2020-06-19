Boston sports teams sharing support for Juneteenth

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston sports teams shared their support for Juneteenth on Friday with messages of encouragement and acknowledgment of past mistakes.

The Celtics posted a video of players encouraging others to speak up in the face of injustice and shared a photo in celebration of the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The Celtics made a serious of posts on their Twitter page linking readers to articles about race and racism in the nation.

Keep the conversation alive. Don’t be afraid to speak up. Looking to learn more and don’t know where to start? These are some materials our employees recommend: https://t.co/2EOENZgQA4 pic.twitter.com/ZGT8rX6jEj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2020

The Patriots also released a video that featured a brief history of the day reflecting on freedom and taking the opportunity to celebrate and educate others.

We've never posted about Juneteenth, but it is always the right time to do better than before. Today is a reflection of freedom, a day to celebrate and educate. pic.twitter.com/BOsLIEdwc5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 19, 2020

With the Juneteenth flag flying high over Fenway Park, the team acknowledged that it has not observed the holiday in the past staring a statement that reads in part:

“Admittedly, we didn’t fully understand or appreciate the significance of Juneteenth until recently. Today and going forward, the Red Sox will observe Juneteenth.”

The New England Revolution shared a photo on Twitter saying the team has been given the day off in observance of the holiday.

They also included a link to resources for those looking to get involved in their pinned tweet.

The Bruins also releasing a statement, writing:

“Today, in observance of Juneteenth, we invite everyone to join us in a day of celebration of the abolition of slavery through reflection and education about the work that still lies ahead for all of us.”

