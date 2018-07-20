Boston stabbing suspect ordered held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been ordered held without bail Friday in the June stabbing death of 58-year-old Jocelin Nordeus, official said.

Kenton Thomas, 32, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on a murder charge, according to a press release issued Friday by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Nordeus, of Mattapan, was found suffering from apparent stab wounds in the area of 535 River St. June 1. He was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boston Police homicide detectives obtained security camera footage, phone records, and witness statements that were used to identify Thomas as the assailant, according to the DA’s office.

Thomas returns to court Aug. 16.

