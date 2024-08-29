BOSTON (WHDH) - The Biden administration issued grants for the state to install electric car chargers.

A $15 million grant was given to Recharge Boston, the city’s programming aimed at getting to a point of zero emissions from vehicles.

The grant’s goal is to put every household in the city within a five minute walk from public chargers or electric vehicle car shares.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation will also use $1.2 million to install up to 40 charging stations, mainly in public parks.

