BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston are still digging out from the snowstorm Tuesday morning after days of snow resulted in mounts upon mounds of snow blocking walkways and covering cars – with little space to move it all.

People spent hours Monday trying to clear sidewalks, fire hydrants, and their vehicles from the nearly two feet of snow on the ground.

While many adults were set to return to work Tuesday, kids in Boston won’t have school; the city is still working to clear the snowbanks along neighborhood streets to make sure buses can safely pick up students.

Cleanup was underway across Massachusetts.

