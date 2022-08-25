One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut.

TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list.

“It’s official: Newbury Street is cool again,” TimeOut wrote. “The Back Bay street once known for its designer shops and historic brownstones is now home to some of the best new restaurants, funkiest speakeasies and chic-est boutique hotels Boston has to offer.”

The site also notes that, although the street’s roots go back two centuries, the addition of pandemic-era outdoor patios has breathed fresh life into the area.

TimeOut recommends grabbing a drink at local speakeasy Hecate, eating at Italian small plates spot Faccia Brutta and staying at The Newbury hotel.

Other U.S. destinations that made the list include Hayes Street in San Francisco at number 10, Virgil Avenue in Los Angeles at number 13, Calle Ocho in Miami at number 16, Wentworth Avenue in Chicago and MacDougal Street in New York.

The number one spot went to Rue Wellington in Montreal, known as a culinary hot spot, but which also features an urban beach.