DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Boston is closing down Morrissey Boulevard on Saturday because of flooding fears.

The street that runs through Dorchester experienced flooding last year from Freeport Street to UMass Boston.

City officials said it will be closed through Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)