BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of Boston’s Financial District has turned into a winter wonderland on the last day of summer amid filming for a holiday movie.

Devonshire Street was transformed into New York City for what appeared to be a movie set for the upcoming Apple TV film “Spirited,” which features Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

NYC taxis lined the street, along with a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus, and fake snow.

Large candy canes were placed next to a building that featured the name “Wickfield Plaza Hotel,” with a large Santa and reindeer placed above the doorway.

Christmas wreaths and red bows could also be seen in the storefronts.

Reynolds and Ferrell were spotted filming “Spirited” in Boston’s Haymarket Square last week.

The movie is said to be a retelling of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.”

