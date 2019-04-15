‘Boston Strong’ dog cheers on runners at 2019 marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - A brave “Boston Strong” pooch named Spencer is again encouraging runners who are taking part in this year’s marathon.

A video of Spencer braving the elements while holding a pair of Boston Strong flags went viral during last year’s race.

Spencer is sporting a yellow rain jacket this year and again has his iconic flags secured safely in his mouth.

His owner, Rich Powers, says Spencer is hanging out near mile marker two.

Video taken by 7’s John Cuoco showed a canine friend sitting next to Spencer.

(Video: Rich Powers)

