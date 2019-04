BOSTON (WHDH) - A brave “Boston Strong” pooch named Spencer is ready to encourage runners taking part in this year’s marathon.

A video of Spencer braving the elements while holding a pair of Boston Strong flags went viral during last year’s race.

His owner, Rich Powers, says Spencer is ready to go for the 2019 marathon.

This pup is #BostonStrong! Spencer braved the wind and rain to cheer on passing marathoners today. (Video: Rich Powers) https://t.co/jlpnPEwgr5 pic.twitter.com/lrK9I8kY1c — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) April 16, 2018

