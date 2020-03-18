‘Boston Strong’ dog shares message of encouragement for those struggling with coronavirus measures

BOSTON (WHDH) - The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed day-to-day life for the majority of Bay State residents. Being stuck in isolation and not knowing what the next 24 hours will bring can evoke stress and anxiety.

In an effort to ease some of the negative tension that seems to be gripping the masses, Spencer — whose better known as the “Boston Strong” dog — and his four-legged pal, Penny, teamed up to share a message of encouragement in an adorable video.

The Golden Retrievers were recorded in a montage-style video holding words of encouragement in their mouths that were jotted down on of pieces paper.

A fun message from Spencer the famous marathon dog and Penny. “We are all having a difficult time. Here is a video to help distract and encourage….we are stronger than the storm. If this made you smile share it to make someone else smile.” @7News https://t.co/64FN40lfBp — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 18, 2020

“We know times R hard. Everyone is anxious!! You’re not alone. We are in this together. You are strong!!” the messages said.

Spencer went viral back in 2018 when he braved the wind and rain to cheer on passing marathoners. His owner, Spencer Powers, recorded video of him with a Boston Strong flag in his mouth.

This pup is #BostonStrong! Spencer braved the wind and rain to cheer on passing marathoners today. (Video: Rich Powers) https://t.co/jlpnPEwgr5 pic.twitter.com/lrK9I8kY1c — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) April 16, 2018

The pup set up shop in Ashland last year to once again encourage runners taking part in the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Powers says Spencer will be back again for the 2020 marathon, which has been rescheduled to September.

