BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston students head back to school Wednesday, with new offerings designed to make traveling to school safer and more efficient.

Zum technology platform, which allows parents to view their students’ bus assignment, track their child’s bus in real time, receive automated delay notifications and ETAs, and monitor drop off status.

With appropriate permissions, school administrators can also track buses and account for traffic conditions and absent or delayed students.

Mayor Michelle Wu also announced the opening of the new City Academy training facility in partnership with UMass Boston. The facility will be used to train participants in City Academy’s commercial driver’s license track to support the training of BPS school bus drivers and the new CDL water utilities track.

Before this, CDL participants have had to travel to Tewksbury to receive training. The new facility will be able to train 120 drivers annually, addressing a critical city work force need.

The city said these changes should make travel to school more efficient.

