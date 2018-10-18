Boston students put on a show on Hamilton set

BOSTON (WHDH) - The cast of Hamilton put on a show for Boston public schools.

Not only did they get to watch the show, they got to ask the performers questions.

And this is all part of a special curriculum.

About 2,500 Boston Public Schools students cheered, screamed, and clapped as their classmates took the stage at the Boston Opera House Thursday with the iconic Hamilton set behind them

Students created songs and spoken-word pieces, showing off their skill with a quill.

It’s all part of the Hamilton Education Program, which provides a curriculum based on the play to students in underserved communities.

The students also got treated to a Q-and-A session with cast members and saw a special matinee performance of the hit show.

Nicholas Christopher, who plays the role of Aaron Burr, served as emcee for the student performances.

“The talent here is crazy. It’s amazing,” he said. “I was starting to get choked up to see myself a little bit in these students.”

Christopher grew up in Winchester, then went to high school in Cambridge before moving on to Boston Conservatory and then The Juilliard School.

He shared his inspirational message with Boston students.

“If you want to do something, do it. Don’t let anyone tell you no. Don’t let yourself hold you back either. Just really follow your dreams and follow your passions and you can truly change the world just like Alexander Hamilton,” he said.

