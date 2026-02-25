BOSTON (WHDH) - Classes are set to resume in Boston Wednesday after the Blizzard of 2026 canceled school for the first two days of the week,.

While some districts in the state have a third day off of school due to a new round of snow, school bus drivers are ready to pick up the kids ahead of class.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city has worked hard to ensure every kid can get to school safely.

“I am smiling proudly as a parent of BPS kids who have now been home for full February break for additional two days,” Wu said.

Wu herself joined shoveling efforts on Tuesday in Southie.

“This is New England, this is winter, there will be snow piles, especially on some of our residential streets,” she said. “So I just want to urge everyone to continue to be a good neighbor. Thank you for coming out to shovel, doing it before we have any situations with residents who can’t get by. Everyone’s gonna get back to school tomorrow, back to work, and every little bit makes a difference.”

Wu said crews have been working around the clock clearing piles of snow from Monday’s blizzard, and that the city ensures every crosswalk around a school and school zone is cleared and safe for kids.

With 17 inches of snow in the city, the cleanup could take a while.

Governor Maura Healey activated more than 350 National Guard units to help with the response, some of which shoveled and cleared snow around MBTA stations throughout the city Tuesday.

The MBTA will return to regular service Wednesday, and a parking ban is no longer in effect on Boston streets. Drivers are allowed to use space savers through Friday evening.

On the Commuter Rail, all lines except Fall River-New Bedford will run regular weekday service. That line will run on a modified schedule.

