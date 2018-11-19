Boston students walk out of class to protest school closures, gun violence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston students upset about the proposed closures of two schools and the lack of a violence prevention plan in communities of color walked out of class Monday and staged a “die-in” at City Hall.

About 100 students from Boston Public Schools laid on the ground outside of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office in protest of the proposed closure of West Roxbury Academy and McCormick Middle School in Dorchester, as well as gun homicides in the city.

Protestors gathered to demand the establishment of a violence prevention plan, funding for youth jobs, and trauma services for students who witness gun violence.

“We’re the ones witnessing these things, we’re the ones that are aware of what’s going on, we’re the ones that are losing people who we love,” student Genesis Davila told 7News.

Those who attended the rally want Walsh to acknowledge all of the issues by next Monday.

“We’re tired of thoughts and we’re tired of prayers,” community activist Monica Cannon-Grant said. “We want an actual plan that is community conclusive.”

Many impacted by violence could be seen crying as organizers read the names of the 43 people who have been killed by guns in Boston in 2018.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Christopher Joyce, was set to graduate from college when he was struck by a stray bullet in Jamaica Plain.

“He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Joyce’s cousin Knykengi Brayton said. “He was just handing out flyers for his graduation.”

Many students signed a sneaker and left it for Walsh as a symbol that he should try walking in their shoes during such difficult times.

“We can just keep speaking and fighting for what we believe in and hope that he hears us,” Davila said.

Students are encouraged to use their voice but they will be marked absent if they walk out of class, according to a Boston Public Schools spokesperson.

7News reached out to Walsh’s office for comment on the situation but did not hear back.

