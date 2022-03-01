BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston supermarket has ceased all purchases and imports of Russian products in a show of support for Ukrainian people.

Bazaar in Allston posted a sign on its door informing customers that the store will no longer import Russian goods and products.

The decision comes as Russian military forces escalate their attacks on crowded urban areas in Ukraine.

“It’s a very, very hard time for everybody right now,” said Bazaar co-owner Sabina Roytma. “We decided we can’t just keep silent.”

Roytma moved to the United States from the former Soviet Union state of Moldova in 1991. She says many people who work at Bazaar’s four Boston-area stores have ties to Russia and Ukraine.

“Knowing that it might be their parents or their sisters and brothers who are in the middle of this conflict, not wanting to be involved…It’s just very painful,” Roytma added.

Roytma noted that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine highlight the reason why she left the country.

“This is the reason why we left this country so many years ago, even before Putin,” Roytma said. “Unfortunately, this is what it is.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)