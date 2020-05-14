Boston surgeon demonstrates how telemedicine is keeping doctors connected to patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local surgeon held a virtual demonstration on the benefits of telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Dr. Melvin Makhni of Brigham and Women’s Hospital explained how the use of telemedicine can keep patients connected to their doctors.

Makhni argues that the practice is overall easier for patients who don’t have to worry about travelling to an appointment or taking time off of work to seek care.

“The one thing that we can say for certain is that telemedicine is a benefit for patients, that’s why the whole country has bonded together during the COVID-19 pandemic to really make telemedicine a reality for patients and help keep their social distancing directives throughout this pandemic,” he said.

Brigham and Women’s has been scheduling more than 3,000 virtual patient visits per day.

