Boston suspends ticketing and towing of cars on street cleaning days

BOSTON (WHDH) - Street cleaning in Boston will proceed as normal without ticketing or towing, officials said.

With the increase in residents being asked to work from home the Boston Transportation Department and Boston Police Department won’t ticket or tow for street cleaning at this time, police announced on Friday.

The decision has been made to help residents confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, according to police.

Police will continue to enforce most parking violations during this time, including parking in bike lanes, at bus stops, in crosswalks, on handicap ramps, at hydrants and at taxi stands, police said.

Tickets will also be issued for double parking, expired inspection, expired license plates and unpaid and expired meters.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)