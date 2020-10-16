BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that they are canceling the 2020 Holiday Pops series and the remaining 2020-21 BSO season through the winter and spring months due to coronavirus concerns.

“Though this news likely doesn’t come as a surprise—since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all our personal and professional lives—it is still a major loss for the organization and everyone who appreciates and cherishes the BSO and Boston Pops,” BSO President Mark Volpe, BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons, and Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart said in a joint statement.

During this ongoing hiatus, the BSO will continue creating and disseminating newly recorded online content to be made available starting Nov. 19 and continuing through April 2021.

Additional details information on the digital content is set to be released on Oct. 28.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)