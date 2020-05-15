Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels summer Tanglewood events

LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that they have canceled the summer schedule of live Tanglewood events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All live performances and education programs scheduled to take place between June 19 and August 27 have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, officials said in a news release.

Summer offerings will now take place through the “Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival” — a digital series of audio and video streams.

The digital series will feature an array of content recorded at Tanglewood’s Linde Center in Lenox.

Free and paid content can be accessed through WWW.TANGLEWOOD.ORG.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)