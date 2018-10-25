Boston Symphony Orchestra covers ‘I’m Shipping Up to Boston,’ challenges LA Philharmonic

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Red Sox and Dodgers battle it out in the World Series, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is challenging the Los Angeles Philharmonic to top their epic cover of the Dropkick Murphy’s hit song “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”

The orchestra shared their rendition of Boston’s unofficial rally cry on Facebook, which showed the musicians decked out in Red Sox attire.

“Red Sox Nation, this one’s for you. We challenge Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil to show us their best theme song,” the orchestra wrote in their post.

Check it out below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)