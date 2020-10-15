BOSTON (WHDH) - People in the city will be able to enjoy some musical relief with free Boston Symphony Orchestra pop-up concerts Thursday.

BSO musicians will perform 20-minute curbside recitals from a Boston Duck Tour amphibious vehicle at various locations in the city.

They will first perform outside Symphony Hall on Massachusetts Avenue at 10:30 a.m. before making their way to Angell Memorial Hospital on South Huntington Avenue at 11 a.m.

From there, they will perform outside Reggie Lewis Center on Columbus Avenue at 11:30 a.m., followed by VA Hospital Jamaica Plain on South Huntington Avenue at noon, Symphony Hall again at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., and then the Boston Public Library on Dartmouth St. at 1:45 p.m.

Audiences will be restricted to no more than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns.

