BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra is hosting another round of free pop-up concerts throughout the city on Friday.

BSO will be traveling via an Old Town Trolley with a Boston police escort to various locations, where they will perform short recitals curbside.

They are first scheduled to perform outside Symphony Hall on Massachusetts Avenue at 10:45 a.m.

The musicians will then perform outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Jimmy Fund Way at 11:20 a.m., followed by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Brookline Avenue at noon, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Francis Street at 12:30 p.m.

From there, they will travel to Conservatory Lab Charter School — Upper School on Columbia Street to perform at 1:45 p.m., then to the Conservatory Lab Charter School — Lower School on Hancock Street at 2:15 p.m., and finally the Berkshire Partners Blue Hills Boys & Girls Club on Talbot Avenue at 3:30 p.m.

Audiences will be restricted to no more than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns.

