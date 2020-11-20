BOSTON (WHDH) - Music lovers will be able to enjoy the Boston Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of their homes with the launch of a newly recorded online program.

BSO’s new subscription service, called BSO NOW, features 15 one-hour-long video performances by the BSO, the Boston Pops, and other musicians.

BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe says it was great to see the musicians performing after nearly a year hiatus.

“It was emotional,” he recalled. “We got the orchestra together for the first time and you think about their lives, they spend hours in practice rooms developing their craft, but music’s to be shared.”

All BSO NOW newly recorded programs will be released on select Thursdays at noon through April 29, at www.bso.org/now, with each program remaining available for 30 days after its initial posting.

