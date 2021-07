LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra kicked off its summer 2021 season at Tanglewood over the weekend.

They played in front of a live audience and performed an all-Beethoven program.

The BSO plans to resume in-person performances at Symphony Hall in September.

