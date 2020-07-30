Boston Symphony Orchestra season to go online in the fall amid pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel its in-person fall season this year at Symphony Hall.

In a statement, the BSO said they are canceling 37 concerts and 14 programs scheduled from Sept. 16 to Nov. 28 “due to continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.”

During the hiatus, the BSO said it will be creating and distributing online content inspired by its “BSO at Home and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival,” which generated 13 million interactions online.

Fall online offerings will be announced in September, and a decision on winter and spring in-person performances will be made at the end of the year, the BSO said.

Impacted ticket buyers will be contacted sometime in September about options for suspending their subscriptions and refunds.

