BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to stream its largest concert on YouTube on Sunday.

The BSO’s “Concert for Our City” will begin on its YouTube page at 3 p.m. and will be free to the public.

The company hopes to have more virtual concerts during the orchestra’s hiatus.

In-person concerts are slated to begin May 7.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)