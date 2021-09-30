BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back a live audience for the first time since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra, directed by Andris Nelsons, is slated to kick off its 2021-22 season Thursday at 8 p.m. at Symphony Hall on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston.

Those entering the hall must wear a mask and provide proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The BSO season is slated to last through April 30, 2022.

