BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra is welcoming back a live audience for the first time since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra, directed by Andris Nelsons, is slated to kick off its 2021-22 season Thursday at 8 p.m. at Symphony Hall on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston.

Those entering the hall must wear a mask and provide proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The BSO season is slated to last through April 30, 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox