Boston takes home win streak into matchup with Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (40-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (42-20-9, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Columbus aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 23-15-4 in conference matchups. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 92 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 20-12-1 on the road. Columbus has converted on 15.1 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals. In their last meeting on March 12, Columbus won 7-4. Josh Anderson recorded a team-high three assists for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 85 total points while scoring 30 goals and collecting 55 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 38 total goals and has totaled 64 points. Zachary Werenski has collected one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

