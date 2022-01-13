DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – A taxi driver is speaking out after she says she was attacked this week by a person who was armed with a knife, and a hammer.

Lilt Molla of Dorchester was picking up her passenger near Jette Court in Brighton shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday when the attack occurred.

“She went to the car, and I asked her where she’s going, and we start to drive, and we go about four or five hundred feet and she changed her mind,” Molla explained.

That is when she stopped the car to let the passenger out, but instead of leaving Molla said the woman slid open the divider and started demanding money.

“I turn around and she has a big knife and a hammer in her hand,” she said.

That is when Molla’s instincts kicked in.

“She came all the way in here,” Molla said gesturing to the open divider. “And when I turned around, she hit me with the hammer. And I jump through this partition and I bite her and I turn the knife back on her.”

That is when the passenger drove off and Molla rushed to the closest police station. She was transported to St. Elizabeth’s hospital where she received several stitches for her head wound.

Her taxi is also in rough shape. Shortly after the woman fled, Molla hit something and damaged the bumper.

The mother of three has been making a living as a taxi driver since 2013 and hopes she will be able to get back out on the road soon.

Though she is not afraid to get back behind the wheel again, Molla said she has a message for the woman who tried to rob her.

“I’m waking up at four o’clock in the morning to make a living,” she said. “I don’t go and do all the wrong things. Get a job. If you have a problem, go to the hospital. That’s it.”

Boston police say they are actively investigating the incident but so far, no arrests have been made.

