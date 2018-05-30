Boston teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston teacher pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assaulting a young teenager with whom officials said he had an “inappropriate relationship” with this past winter.

Alfred Johnson, 35, of Brockton, was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery and two counts of assault with intent to rape a child.

Johnson, who works as a teacher at Codman Academy Charter Public School in Dorchester, has been placed on leave.

The alleged assaults did not take place at the school, according to investigators.

Johnson was ordered held on $10,000 bail. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport, stay away from the victim, and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

The school released the following statement:

“Alfred Johnson is on leave. As this is a confidential personnel matter I can’t comment any further. I’m confident that the issue will be handled by the police. We are cooperating with the investigation.”

He is due back in court Thursday for a bail review.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)