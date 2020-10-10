Boston teachers demand safer buildings for in-person learning at rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of teachers rallied in Dorchester to call for safer buildings as they ready in-person learning for high-needs students.

Demonstrators demanded the school district use only the safest buildings for those students and focus on remote learning for all others. On Wednesday, Mayor Marty Walsh said Boston is delaying the next phase of in-person learning until Oct. 22 at the earliest after coronavirus cases continue to climb.

“We want to work, we want to support our students, but we need to do it in safe buildings,” said Cecil Carey, a history teacher at Charlestown High School. “Be creative, work with us. Open up buildings like the new Dearborn [school], open up the Bolling Building. We know these buildings are safe.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)