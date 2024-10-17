BOSTON (WHDH) - Walk-ins are scheduled at several schools in Boston Thursday morning, calling attention to what the teachers union called “heated contract negotiations”.

Those negotiations have been going on since their last contract expired more than a month ago.

At the end of September, Boston Public Schools staff held a walk-in to educate the community about their union contract, which came after the end of federal funding of COVID relief funds.

The teachers union president said these teachers are overwhelmed – and they’re asking for more assistance in the classroom.

Educators said the current state of Boston Public Schools is driving teachers out.

