BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced it’s reached a contract agreement with the Boston Teacher’s Union.

The announcement of the deal says the contract runs for three years and provides raises for all teachers, focusing on the lowest-paid teachers.

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)