BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Teachers Union nurses plan to conduct a sit-in protest at City Hall Plaza on Wednesday to put forth a list of demands to ensure the safe reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union nurses claim that the draft reopening plans provided by Boston Public Schools do not meet the standards needed to protect students and staff from the virus.

They have identified five demands that they say are necessary in order for students to return to school safely:

Policies consistent with Safe Nursing Practice must be reviewed and approved by our nurses. Rapid Testing must be in place for quick identification of COVID-19 in our school communities. Sufficient PPE supplies, including fitted N95 masks for nurses and appropriate protective gear for all educators who need them must be obtained and supplied in adequate quantities by the District. There should be adequate ventilation in all areas; cleaning and sanitizing policies must be strictly enforced; there must be isolation rooms and safe waiting areas near health offices, working sinks in all health offices, soap and paper towels in all bathrooms, working windows, and safe drinking water. Air quality and ventilation assessments must be done and the results must be made public. Increase the number of substitute nurses and teachers, hire more psychologists, social workers, custodians, and other staff in order to support all students and to implement all safety protocols.

More than 100 nurses are responsible for the health and safety of more than 55,000 students but they have been left out of the reopening plan’s creation process, according to the union.

The sit-in protest is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

