Boston Teachers Union plan calls for all-remote learning in the fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Teachers Union released its plan for educating students in the fall on Friday, which calls for full remote learning during the pandemic.

The 15-page proposal would allow for a phased return to in-person learning but not until certain precautions are taken.

The proposal says in-person learning should not be considered until community transmission of the virus is under control in the region and there is a public health infrastructure created to support testing, surveillance, tracing and isolation in schools.

The plan also calls for more money to support safeguards and protocols around the virus in schools, including face coverings for all, adequate PPE for staff members, enough cleaning and sanitation resources and space for nurses to isolate potentially infected students.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Wednesday that the school year will start with two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning.

BTU President Jessica Tang said the safety protocols must be in place and verified before in-person learning can be considered.

“We join the AFT Massachusetts (our state affiliate) and MTA members across the state to say we will not return to unsafe school buildings until districts and the state can meet these necessary criteria to protect students, families, and educators,” the plan said.

