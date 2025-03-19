BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced it’s reached a contract agreement with the Boston Teacher’s Union.

The announcement of the deal says the contract runs for three years and provides raises for all teachers, focusing on the lowest-paid teachers.

Details at this time are limited.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

