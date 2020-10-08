BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Teachers Union announced Thursday that they plan to seek injunctive relief after the city did not transition to full remote learning for all students as positive coronavirus test rates continue to climb.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that Boston Public Schools is pausing its phased-in approach to return children to the classrooms because the citywide positive coronavirus rate is over the 4 percent threshold established for moving forward with a hybrid learning plan. However, students with the highest needs are still able to go to school for in-person learning.

The union claims that this does not comply with the memorandum of agreement language that they agreed to with the school district, adding that in-person work is now optional under the terms of the MOA.

The union plans to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the injunction.

