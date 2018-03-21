Boston tech startup working to help people experience stolen art from Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tech startup in Boston, Cuseum is helping people experience stolen art from the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum with some technology.

The company is using iPads to restore the artwork virtually.

Cuseum founder, Brendan Ciecko, said, “We’re really interested in what happens when you blur the lines between real and digital.”

In 1990, two criminals posing as police officers committed the now infamous museum heist. $500-million dollars of art was stolen right off the walls of the museum.

“It’s haunting every time you walk through the room and there’s just hanging empty frames,” said Ciecko.

Cuseum wants museum visitors to see that artwork again.

Dan Sullivan came up with an idea weeks ago that allows museum visitors to hold up an iPad and virtually see and enjoy all of the missing art.

“I walk into a new gallery and there’s a work that isn’t there and i can see it right in front of me,” Sullivan said.

The museum is unaffiliated with the app and was unaware of the tech company’s decision to include the museum in the project.

There is still an active investigation into the stolen art, but so far, no arrests have been made.

The museum is offering a $10-million rewards for information leading to an arrest.

