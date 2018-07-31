Boston teen accused of brutally beating, robbing disabled man

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston teenager is facing serious charges after police say he brutally beat a mentally and physically disabled man before robbing him Monday afternoon in Downtown Crossing.

Officers were flagged down by the victim at the intersection of Temple Place and Washington Street around 4:30 p.m. and were told that four men had jumped him a short while earlier.

The men punched the victim in the face, knocked him to the ground, repeatedly kicked him and then took off with his cell phone, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim had a cast on his leg and was said to be using a cane to walk.

One of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Norjay Bryan, of Boston, took off running when officers tracked him down, police said. He was found to be in possession of the victim’s phone and was placed under arrest.

Bryan is charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a disabled person and receiving stolen property.

He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday and ordered held on $2,500 bail. He is due back in court in September.

