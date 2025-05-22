LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old from Boston was arrested and is accused of throwing a brick through a window at Lawrence City Hall Wednesday night, according to Lawrence Police.

Wednesday night, during a Lawrence City Council Budget and Finance meeting, police responded to reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police say a group of juveniles were in the area, and one of them threw a brick through a window at city hall.

Police determined neither City Hall nor any individuals were targeted in the incident.

The 16-year-old was charged with malicious damage over $1,200 and will be arraigned in Essex City Juvenile Court.

As a result, police say a uniformed officer will be attending all City Council and subcommittee meetings going forward.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)